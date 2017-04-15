Swansea City are in desperate need of a win when they visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford vs Swansea City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Paul Clement initially looked like inspiring a turnaround at the Liberty Stadium but the Swans' form has since flatlined, with the Welsh club now winless in five matches.

Watford need just three points more to reach the 40-point threshold that usually ensures safety and will be keen to pounce on their wounded visitors to Vicarage Road.

Game

Watford vs Swansea City

Date

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time

15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live as a result of the broadcasting blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.

UK TV channel Online stream

None

None



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on CNBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

CNBC

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Watford players

Goalkeepers

Gomes, Pantilimon, Arlauskis

Defenders

Britos, Prodl, Cathcart, Holebas, Kabasele, Zuniga, Janmaat, Mariappa, Mason

Midfielders

Doucoure, Behrami, Amrabat, Watson, Capoue, Cleverley

Forwards

Deeney, Success, Okaka, Niang



Watford's injury situation is starting to ease, with Ben Watson, Sebastian Prodl and Valon Behrami all facing late fitness tests. Younes Kaboul, Mauro Zarate and Roberto Pereyra are definitely out and Miguel Britos is suspended.

Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue were restricted to places on the bench for the defeat to Tottenham due to fatigue, but should be available to return to the lineup after a week off, while Christian Kabasele is building up his fitness.

Potential starting XI: Gomes; Janmaat, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas; Capoue, Doucoure, Cleverley; Amrabat, Deeney, Niang.

Position Swansea players

Goalkeepers

Fabianski, Nordfeldt

Defenders

Amat, Naughton, Fernandez, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Kingsley, Olsson

Midfielders

Ki, Britton, Routledge, Montero, Sigurdsson, Fulton, Fer, Narsingh, Carroll

Forwards

Llorente, Borja, McBurnie, Ayew



Jack Cork has been ruled out for Swansea with an ankle injury, with Leon Britton - who is working his way back from a hamstring issue himself - Ki Sung-Yueng and Jay Fulton the contenders to replace him.

Fernando Llorente is likely to come back into the lineup in place of Jordan Ayew, but Angel Rangel and Nathan Dyer remain sidelined.

Potential starting XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Ki, Carroll; Routledge, Llorente, Sigurdsson.

GAME PREVIEW

Changing managers at the right time has become something of an art form in the Premier League relegation battle, and Swansea City may just have moved too early.

They seemed to have little choice but to make another switch as Bob Bradley struggled to get results during his short-lived spell in charge, and Paul Clement inspired a quick turnaround in fortunes.

It has proved more of a honeymoon period than real change, though, and the Swans are now struggling again and have been overtaken by Hull City and Crystal Palace.

As things stand, both of the two clubs immediately above them look much more capable of finding points somewhere - Hull at home, where they have been excellent under Marco Silva, and Palace just about anywhere as one of the form teams in the division.

Swansea, on the other hand, are lacking a regular supply of goals - though having Fernando Llorente fully fit will help - and are not quite defensively tight enough to grind out narrow victories.

This is another match, against a decent but not outstanding mid-table team whose season is just about over, that they must capitalise on to have any chance of retaining their Premier League status.