Leicester City visit Crystal Palace on Saturday in a meeting of two of the Premier League's form teams.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Both the Foxes and the Eagles have won five of their past six games in the English top flight to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

They have both been helped by changes in the dugout, too, with Craig Shakespeare steering Leicester into the Champions League quarter-finals and Sam Allardyce on the verge of successfully performing another rescue job with Palace.

Game

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Date

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time

15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live as a result of the broadcasting blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.

UK TV channel Online stream

None

None



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Crystal Palace players

Goalkeepers

Speroni, Hennessey

Defenders

Ward, Delaney, Kelly, Tomkins, Fryers, Van Aanholt, Sakho

Midfielders

Cabaye, Zaha, Lee, McArthur, Sako, Ledley, Puncheon, Townsend, Flamini, Schlupp, Milivojevic

Forwards

Benteke, Remy



Patrick van Aanholt is available again for Crystal Palace after an ankle injury, but Jeff Schlupp could continue at left-back against his former club. Andros Townsend should be fit to play despite a heel problem and Loic Remy and James Tomkins are nearing returns.

Scott Dann, Connor Wickham, Fraizer Campbell and Pape Souare are long-term absentees.

Potential starting XI: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Townsend, Puncheon, Zaha; Benteke.

Position Leicester players

Goalkeepers

Schmeichel, Hamer, Zieler

Defenders

Simpson, Wasilewski, Fuchs, Chilwell, Huth, Benalouane

Midfielders

Drinkwater, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Mahrez, Gray, Kapustka, Ndidi

Forwards

Vardy, Okazaki, Ulloa, Musa, Slimani



Nampalys Mendy and Molla Wague are out for Leicester, while Wes Morgan faces a race to be fit for the second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid and will not be involved.

Shakespeare has hinted that he could rotate his squad ahead of that Atletico match but did not specify at which positions. Danny Drinkwater could be one to drop out as he is reportedly carrying a knock.

Potential starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Chilwell; Mahrez, King, Ndidi, Gray; Slimani, Okazaki.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Crystal Palace are 4/5 favourites to continue their excellent form and win at home, according to Oddschecker , with Leicester priced at 4/1 and the draw available at 3/1.

Christian Benteke is the 5/1 favourite to score first, with Wilfried Zaha priced at 8/1 along with top Leicester pick Jamie Vardy.

GAME PREVIEW

What a difference a new manager can make. Crystal Palace remain at risk in 16th place coming into this match but their form over the past six games - five wins and one loss - is as good as top-of-the-table Chelsea's.

Leicester are on an identical run, with Craig Shakespeare's first defeat as Foxes boss coming at Everton last weekend. It was followed by another at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but the champions will be satisfied with the 1-0 deficit they take back to the King Power Stadium in that tie.

First, they must navigate the trip to Selhurst Park. Leicester are five places above Palace but ahead of them by just two points, with seven teams congested in the bottom half of the Premier League table. All know that another win or two is needed to seal survival.

Palace may look at this match with slightly more urgency; they will hope to capitalise on any changes Shakespeare makes ahead of the Atletico rematch and have Liverpool and Tottenham after this, though they have proven their ability to surprise the country's biggest clubs in recent weeks.

It took Sam Allardyce slightly longer than usual to steady the latest sinking ship he has manned, but after the scandal of the way his brief time in charge of England ended he is rebuilding his reputation with the kind of job that has become his specialty.