Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches
Goal.com
Goal.com /

Jose Mourinho will look to deal his former club a blow in the Premier League title race when Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues are comfortably on course to be crowned English champions at the end of the season, but the manager that brought three league titles to Stamford Bridge will undoubtedly be keen to complicate Antonio Conte's path to his first.

United are also vying to reel in Liverpool or Manchester City in order to qualify for next season's Champions League, with the Red Devils currently in fifth place.







Game Manchester United vs Chelsea
Date Sunday, April 16, 2017
Time 16:00 GMT, 11:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM




In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 1 and by stream via Sky Go.





UK TV channelOnline stream
Sky Sports 1 Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and Telemundo (Spanish) and by stream via NBC Sports Live.





US TV channelOnline stream
NBCSN / Telemundo NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS












PositionMan Utd players
Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero
Defenders Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Tuanzebe
Midfielders Mata, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Pogba
Forwards Martial, Rooney, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

United are without Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata, none of whom are likely to play again this season, but David de Gea should be ready to return in goal.

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young both trained this week and should be fit enough to be involved as substitutes but after a 3-0 win at Sunderland, Mourinho may be tempted to stick with an unchanged outfield 10.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan.











PositionChelsea players
Goalkeepers Begovic, Courtois, Eduardo
Defenders Zouma, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Aina, Alonso, Luiz, Ake
Midfielders Fabregas, Hazard, Matic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy
Forwards Pedro, Costa, Batshuayi, Solanke

Chelsea have a fully fit squad and, as usual, Conte has only two real selection dilemmas.

They concern whether to partner N'Golo Kante with Nemanja Matic or Cesc Fabregas in midfield and the choice between Pedro and Willian on the right wing. Matic and Pedro started in the 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.


BETTING & GAME ODDS





The odds are almost dead even for this match but Manchester United are slight favourites with a best price of 9/5, according to Oddschecker , with Chelsea coming in at 19/10. The draw can be backed at 9/4.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 4/1 to score first, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard following behind him at 5/1 and 7/1 respectively.


GAME PREVIEW





This may be the toughest hurdle Chelsea have left to overcome in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's men still have to go to Everton, who are in superb form at home, but at Goodison Park they can expect a more open, attacking match than they are likely to find at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have found wins difficult to come by against the top flight's best teams but they are capable of putting up a solid defensive block and ensuring they take at least a point.

Conte will have a decision to make as to whether to stick, by deploying Nemanja Matic alongside N'Golo Kante and taking what United give them, or twist, by fielding Cesc Fabregas instead and attempting to break them down.

The former may be more tempting given Chelsea's advantage over Tottenham in the table and the struggles the Red Devils have had in breaking teams down at home this season.

As far as matches between big hitters in this country go, though, it is more likely to be of interest for its tension - and Mourinho's post-match press conference - than for exciting, fast-paced football.

