Shola Ameobi wants to stay at Notts County

Shola Ameobi is loving life at Notts County and is ready to renew his contract at the Meadow Lane.

The 35-year-old forward who was signed by former teammate at Newcastle United, Kevin Nolan, has won the hearts of fans having scored four goals in 13 games for the team.

With his short-term deal expiring at the end of the season, the Nigeria international hopes to reach an agreement over a renewal owing to the fans’ love for him.

"If my body allows it, it's definitely something I would like to do,'' Ameobi told club website.

"I'm loving every minute. The fact I've been able to come in and really feel at home straightaway is a big thing for me.

"The fans have made it clear [that they want me to stay]. I can feel the love from them and it means a lot. The fact they're really behind me and the whole team gives me the feeling this is where I'm supposed to be.’’

For his manager, he would certainly want Ameobi to be at the club for next season.

"I'm quite certain that if I want to keep Shola then he will be here next year, because we're mates,'' Nolan said.

"He was not playing and no one had rang him up for his services for the last six months when I made the call.

"I think he's spoken quite openly that he was thinking of even hanging up his boots in January.

"What you are seeing now is a fully fit Shola Ameobi and what he can do. I know what he can do, that's why I brought him to the club.’’

"And it's not just what he does on the field, but off it too with his professionalism,’’ he continued.

"He's a credit to himself as well as his family, and he's a credit to this club because he drives a lot of it in the dressing room and makes my life easier.

"I've got nothing but good things to say about Shola. He's happy, I'm happy so when we know we're happy we normally come to a good agreement.’’