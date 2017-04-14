Mane IN, Alexis OUT - Barton reveals his PFA Team of the Year

Following the release of the nominations for the various PFA Player of the Year awards, the debate surrounding the end of season prizes has begun in earnest.

Whether you believe Dele Alli should have been included on the main shortlist or are wondering exactly why Alexis Sanchez has been rewarded, every football fan seems to have an opinion.

The people who get the final say, however, are the players themselves, and Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has revealed exactly who he cast his votes for via Twitter.

Having opted for Eden Hazard as Player of the Year and Alli to retain the Young Player prize, the former Manchester City man also put together his best XI of the season.

Unsurprisingly Chelsea and Tottenham dominate, with both sides having four players each in Barton's selection.

The remainder of the side is made up by Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

That means no place for either Alexis or Harry Kane, who were both nominated for Player of the Year.

