Leopards name traveling squad for Muhoroni Youth match

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall have picked a list of 18 players ahead of their league match against Muhoroni Youth slated for Sunday at Mbaraki Stadium.

The squad comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and two strikers. Conspicuously present in the team are defenders Salim Abdalla and Marcus Abwao, who together with Dennis Sikhayi and Paul Kiongera were reported to be nursing injuries.

Full squad: Ian Otieno, Gabriel Andika, Salim Abdalla, Robinson Kamura, Marcus Abwao, Ramadhan Yakubu, Joshua Mawira, Mike Kibwage, Bernard Mang'oli, Whyvonne Isuzza, Allan Katerrega, Duncan Otieno, Andrew Tololwa, Ibrahim Mao, Haroun Nyakha, Jackson Juma, Gilbert Fiamenyo, Marcellus Ingotsi.