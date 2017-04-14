Nedbank Cup success more important than PSL Golden Boot, says Orlando Pirates striker Ndoro

Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro insists that Nedbank Cup success is more important than winning this season's PSL Golden Boot.

The Zimbabwe international is currently topping the PSL scoring charts with 12 goals - one ahead of his closest rival Lebogang Manyama of Cape Town City.

"Well, it's true that I have not been finding the back of the net for a while, but I'm not concerned by that because I have been creating [scoring opportunities] for my team-mates to score in recent games," Ndoro told Vodacom Soccer.

Ndoro has not been scoring regularly like he was in the early stages of the current season, but he has been contributing assists during Bucs' recent games under coach Kjell Jonevret's guidance.

"Yes, I'm a current league's top scorer and it's every striker's wish to finish the season as a top goalscorer. But that doesn't mean one has to be selfish and go for personal glory by not creating for fellow team-mates to score," he said.

"My focus is currently on helping the team fight for maximum points in the remaining league games and also doing well in the Nedbank Cup, rather than bothering myself on chasing for Golden Boot," Ndoro stressed.

"Every striker goes through a dry spell at some stage, but I'm happy that I have been contributing to the team's goals in recent games," he added.

"I can feel now that I'm gradually regaining my scoring form, and goals will come without putting myself under unnecessary pressure," Ndoro concluded.

Bucs will face Highlands Park in a league clash in Tembisa on Saturday, before hosting Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals encounter in Orlando next week Saturday.