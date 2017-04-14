Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua says that Edmore Chirambadare needs to be given more time to settle in and acclimatize to conditions in the PSL.

Makua calls on Kaizer Chiefs fans to show patience on Chirambadare

“I think we have to give the guy a chance. He is from Zimbabwe and you can’t compare the two leagues. Let’s give him a chance for a season because he is at a big team and then see afterwards if he is going to deliver,” Makua told Goal.

The former Chicken Inn player joined Chiefs at the start of the season for an undisclosed fee along with countryman Mitchell Katsvairo, and Makua believes that Chirambadare will deliver because he has the pace and skill to do so.

“For me, he is not a bad player. Given a fair chance, he will deliver. He has got the pace and skill. It’s just that he needs to work on his concentration because sometimes it lapses during games,” he said.

“I don’t know whether he is scared sometimes because he just tends to freeze when it matters most. He has not proved himself, but he is a good player,” he added.

‘Disco’ also weighed on Chiefs' chances of winning the league title saying Amakhosi need to play more as a collective than individuals to have any chance of clinching it.

“The league is still wide open and it’s going to be a mountain to climb (for anyone to win it). But they have to work hard as a team and not as individuals and that's when they can go all the way and win it,” Makua concluded.