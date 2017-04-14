Former FC IfeanyiUbah player, Goodluck Onamado is engaged in transfer talks with Kano Pillars.

Kano Pillars in talks with former FC IfeanyiUbah defender Onamado

The defender could become a Pillars player before the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League commences.

A close source to the agent handling the transfer move hinted that talks between both parties are at the 'elementary stage'.

“It’s confirmed that Goodluck Onamado has been offered to Kano Pillars and talks between both parties have started. It’s still at the elementary stage but an interest has been shown,” the source told Goal.

“Kano Pillars want to reinforce their squad ahead of the next round and our client, Goodluck Onamado has been offered which the club’s representatives are glad to have.”

“There are two key personalities from the club expected in Kano soon, they will make a final decision on behalf of the club to seal the deal.

"Right now, we shall wait for them and most likely in the coming days Onamado should become a Kano Pillars player.”