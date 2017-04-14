AFC Leopards will face Muhoroni Youth in a league match without four key players.

AFC Leopards in dilemma as key players out injured

Ingwe coach Stewart Hall has revealed that – Marcus Abwao, Dennis Sikhayi, Paul Kiongera and Salim Abdalla – will not be available for selection during the match scheduled for Mbaraki Sports club in Mombasa on Sunday.

“Four of the players in the first team are out with injury. Marcus Abwao, Dennis Sikhayi, Paul Kiongera and Salim Abdalla can’t play this next game. That only means that we have to change both our strategy and formation.

KPL Golden Boot race yet to take shape

“We shall fly to Mombasa so that the players don’t suffer from fatigue like they did when we played Chemelil in Kisumu last weekend (Leopards travelled by road for that match). I know Muhoroni Youth like to keep the ball and then torment their opponents with it so it is not going to be an easy match. I hope the Plan B will work,” Hall told KPL website.

AFC Leopards are currently lying sixth in the 18-team table after collecting seven points from four matches. Ingwe lost their first match this season against Chemelil Sugar last weekend.