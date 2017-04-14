Oklahoma City Energy have produced what could be the most spectacular goal ever after a front-flip throw-in resulted in an incredible bicycle goal.

Could this be the most spectacular goal in football history?

Oklahoma City and Sacramento Republic FC were locked up at 0-0 30 minutes into their United Soccer League match when the unthinkable occured.

Michael Harris uncorked an insane front-flip throw-in into the box before Miguel Gonzalez finished it off with a brilliant bicycle kick goal.

"Harris unveils the flip throw again, and fires into the box, ball comes down, SETTING UP A BICYCLE KICK, AND IT'S IN, UNBELIEVABLE FROM OKC ENERGY," the commentator roared in complete disbelief.

"Is it too early to call goal of the year?" his co-commentator asks.

