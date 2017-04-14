News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms

Could this be the most spectacular goal in football history?

7Sport /

Oklahoma City Energy have produced what could be the most spectacular goal ever after a front-flip throw-in resulted in an incredible bicycle goal.

Could this be the most spectacular goal in football history?

Could this be the most spectacular goal in football history?

Oklahoma City and Sacramento Republic FC were locked up at 0-0 30 minutes into their United Soccer League match when the unthinkable occured.

Michael Harris uncorked an insane front-flip throw-in into the box before Miguel Gonzalez finished it off with a brilliant bicycle kick goal.

Unbelievable!!! Image: USL

"Harris unveils the flip throw again, and fires into the box, ball comes down, SETTING UP A BICYCLE KICK, AND IT'S IN, UNBELIEVABLE FROM OKC ENERGY," the commentator roared in complete disbelief.

"Is it too early to call goal of the year?" his co-commentator asks.

No, no it isn't. Here are some other contenders:


Back To Top