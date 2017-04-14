Everton vs Burnley: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Everton will look to make it eight Premier League wins on the bounce at Goodison Park when they take on away strugglers Burnley on Saturday.
Ronald Koeman's men are looking to trump struggling Arsenal to sixth place and are currently tied on points with the Gunners, though their rivals have two games in hand.
With Romelu Lukaku having netted seven goals in his past seven games, the Clarets are likely to be in for a difficult afternoon as they search for their first win of the campaign on the road.
|Game
|Everton vs Burnley
|Date
|Saturday, April 15, 2017
|Time
|15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live as a result of the broadcasting blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|None
|None
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC Premier League Extra and by stream via NBC Sports Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC Premier League Extra
|NBC Sports Live
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Everton players
|Goalkeepers
|Robles, Stekelenburg
|Defenders
|Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Kenny, Pennington
|Midfielders
|Mirallas, Barry, Barkley, Gueye, Davies, Schneiderlin
|Forwards
|Kone, Lukaku, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman
Muhamed Besic made his comeback from a serious knee injury with Everton's Under-23 side in midweek but may not feature with the first team this season.
Ashley Williams is back in contention after missing the win over Leicester City, but Aaron Lennon and James McCarthy remain out and Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are long-term absentees.
Potential starting XI: Robles; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Lukaku, Mirallas.
|Position
|Burnley players
|Goalkeepers
|Heaton, Robinson, Pope
|Defenders
|Lowton, Mee, Ward, Tarkowski, Darikwa, Flanagan, Keane
|Midfielders
|Boyd, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Defour, Hendrick, Barton, Brady, Westwood
|Forwards
|Gray, Vokes, Barnes, Agyei
Dean Marney will not play again this season but Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be in contention after making his first appearance since February with the Clarets' Under-23 side on Tuesday.
Steven Defour is also fit again after coming through a week of training in the build-up to this match without any recurrence of the thigh strain that kept him out of the 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.
Potential starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes, Gray.
BETTING & GAME ODDS
Everton are 9/20 favourites to record another home win, according to Oddschecker, with the draw priced at 19/5 and Burnley available to back at 15/2.
Romelu Lukaku is, unsurprisingly, the 13/5 frontrunner to score first, with Enner Valencia and Kevin Mirallas available at 11/2 and 13/2 respectively. Andre Gray is the top choice for Burnley at 9/1.
GAME PREVIEW
Burnley are still looking for their first away win in the Premier League this season - and there are few places it is less likely to come than at Everton.
The Toffees have won every single game they have played in the top flight at Goodison Park since their December 19 loss to Liverpool, a span of seven matches that has seen them score 26 goals.
The plentiful supply of chances on offer on home turf has helped Romelu Lukaku into a clear lead in the race for the Golden Boot, and the Belgian has also been nominated for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards.
While Sean Dyche's men face an uphill struggle to claim three points, though, this may not be the walkover that the stats suggest. Burnley have not actually lost by more than a single goal on their travels since December 3, and after being unfortunate to be beaten at Liverpool they picked up draws at Sunderland and Middlesbrough.
Fortunately, the Clarets have been strong enough at home to be in with a chance of a top-half finish. Everton, meanwhile, are looking to capitalise on Arsenal's failings to sneak into sixth.