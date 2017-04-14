Everton will look to make it eight Premier League wins on the bounce at Goodison Park when they take on away strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

Everton vs Burnley: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Ronald Koeman's men are looking to trump struggling Arsenal to sixth place and are currently tied on points with the Gunners, though their rivals have two games in hand.

With Romelu Lukaku having netted seven goals in his past seven games, the Clarets are likely to be in for a difficult afternoon as they search for their first win of the campaign on the road.

Game

Everton vs Burnley

Date

Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time

15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live as a result of the broadcasting blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.

UK TV channel Online stream

None

None



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC Premier League Extra and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

NBC Premier League Extra

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Everton players

Goalkeepers

Robles, Stekelenburg

Defenders

Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Kenny, Pennington

Midfielders

Mirallas, Barry, Barkley, Gueye, Davies, Schneiderlin

Forwards

Kone, Lukaku, Valencia, Calvert-Lewin, Lookman



Muhamed Besic made his comeback from a serious knee injury with Everton's Under-23 side in midweek but may not feature with the first team this season.

Ashley Williams is back in contention after missing the win over Leicester City, but Aaron Lennon and James McCarthy remain out and Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are long-term absentees.

Potential starting XI: Robles; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Barkley, Lukaku, Mirallas.

Position Burnley players

Goalkeepers

Heaton, Robinson, Pope

Defenders

Lowton, Mee, Ward, Tarkowski, Darikwa, Flanagan, Keane

Midfielders

Boyd, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Defour, Hendrick, Barton, Brady, Westwood

Forwards

Gray, Vokes, Barnes, Agyei



Dean Marney will not play again this season but Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be in contention after making his first appearance since February with the Clarets' Under-23 side on Tuesday.

Steven Defour is also fit again after coming through a week of training in the build-up to this match without any recurrence of the thigh strain that kept him out of the 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.

Potential starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes, Gray.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Everton are 9/20 favourites to record another home win, according to Oddschecker, with the draw priced at 19/5 and Burnley available to back at 15/2.

Romelu Lukaku is, unsurprisingly, the 13/5 frontrunner to score first, with Enner Valencia and Kevin Mirallas available at 11/2 and 13/2 respectively. Andre Gray is the top choice for Burnley at 9/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Burnley are still looking for their first away win in the Premier League this season - and there are few places it is less likely to come than at Everton.

The Toffees have won every single game they have played in the top flight at Goodison Park since their December 19 loss to Liverpool, a span of seven matches that has seen them score 26 goals.

The plentiful supply of chances on offer on home turf has helped Romelu Lukaku into a clear lead in the race for the Golden Boot, and the Belgian has also been nominated for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards.

While Sean Dyche's men face an uphill struggle to claim three points, though, this may not be the walkover that the stats suggest. Burnley have not actually lost by more than a single goal on their travels since December 3, and after being unfortunate to be beaten at Liverpool they picked up draws at Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Fortunately, the Clarets have been strong enough at home to be in with a chance of a top-half finish. Everton, meanwhile, are looking to capitalise on Arsenal's failings to sneak into sixth.