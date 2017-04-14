3Pillars football club head coach, Yanrin Johnson believes his side gave their best despite losing 1-0 to Freestan FC in the 2017 edition of the Lagos FA Cup on Wednesday at the Agege Stadium.

I won't blame my boys despite defeat, says 3Pillars coach

Johnson's team failed to find their way back into the game after Akpofagha Warila scored a 42nd minute goal for Freestan, but the tactician claims his side were unfortunate in that encounter, as most of the chances they created could not be converted.

“My boys gave their best but as you know, football is all about winning or losing, and so now that we have lost, we have to go back to training and ensure we correct our mistakes ahead of what is coming next,” Johnson told Goal.

“I believe if we were not good, we would have conceded more than one goal and the only goal they scored was due to the mistake we made. So they got the only chance and they utilized it, but I will not blame my boys for the defeat.

“We lost a lot of chances, and the only one they got they utilized it and that was why they were able to win the game, but that my boys were not good.

“We have to continue building our team, the defeat was just a setback, but it won’t stop us from improving the next time.”