Platinum Stars were looking to complete a league double over Cape Town City, who were looking for a return to the top of the table by picking up maximum points.

Platinum Stars 2-4 Cape Town City: Citizens reclaim top spot after Dikwena rout

Dikwena came into the game with a loss in their last league encounter against Bidvest Wits where they went down 2-0 in Milpark, while City hammered Chippa United 4-1 last week Monday.

Cavin Johnson made a few surprise changes to his line-up, leaving out striker Ndumiso Mabena and bringing back goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela, while midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang got a rare start.

As for the Citizens, they kept faith with the same team that had a blistering first period against the Chilli Boys.

Chances of avenging the 4-0 thumping Dikwena dished out to City in December last year were very slim, and it’s something the former were well aware of hence the cautious approach in the opening stages of the game.

They looked for an early opening with their short-passing game from the back and kept Dikwena on their toes.

Kodisang was causing all sorts of problems for the home side, and the winger earned his side a penalty which goalkeeper Mzimela failed to convert. Shuaib Walters guessed the right way and saved the penalty to keep the score at 0-0 after 25 minutes.

The Capetonians took the lead against the run of play through Thabo Nodada six minutes later. Mzimela failed to hold on the attacker's long range shot thus allowing it to spill into the net.

They doubled their tally through Lehlohonolo Majoro who headed home from an Aubrey Ngoma cross three minutes before the break.

Dikwena pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time when Enocent Mkhabela tapped home from a loose ball inside the box.

With the rain starting to come down, it did not deter either side to continue with their fast paced attacking game in an attempt to score more goals and entertain the small crowd at the Moruleng Stadium.

City though, looked more threatening whenever they broke free through Ngoma, Manyama and Jayiya but they were often let down by their decision making.

As expected, Stars' search for the equalizer continued and they made their inentions known the introduction of Mabena.

However, it was City who restored their two-goal cushion when substitute Judas Moseamedi made no mistake with an easy tap-in at the back post following a delightful pass by Jayiya.

With their backs against the wall, Dikwena realised they had nothing to lose and duly threw everything at the visitors.

That allowed City to play on the counter and increase their tally which they did through Ngoma 14 minutes from time.

Stars reduced the deficit when Henrico Botes volleyed home in the dying minutes from a Mabena cross, but it was already too little too late for Johnson's men.

The defeat puts a slight dent in Dikwena’s top eight chances, while for City, not only did they avenge their first round defeat but they also reclaim their top spot.