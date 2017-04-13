Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history.

Centurion Ronaldo thankful after 100th European goal

On Wednesday, the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer became the first player to score 100 goals in European club competitions.

Ronaldo – who opened his Champions League account for Manchester United in August 2005 – netted a brace as titleholders Madrid overcame Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner ended a drought with his first European goals since September, netting a 47th-minute equaliser before putting Madrid in the box seat 13 minutes from time.

And Ronaldo used social media to express his gratitude to his team-mates and coaches following another milestone.

Ronaldo reached 50 goals in April 2013 after 96 matches despite only scoring once in his first 32 European appearances for Sporting CP and United.

The Portugal captain then brought up his second half-century in just 47 games.

Of Ronaldo's 100 goals, 97 have come in the Champions League proper with one in qualifying and two in the European Super Cup.