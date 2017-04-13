News

Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson on trial with Granada

Former West Ham star Nigel Reo-Coker is training with Granada as a trial with the club, along with former Manchester United player Kieran Richardson.

Reo-Coker, who played over 100 times for both the Hammers and Aston Villa, moved to Major League Soccer in 2013 and most recently played for the Montreal Impact in 2015. 

Champions League Team of the Round

After his time with United, Richardson had a long and succeful run with Sunderland before spending time with Fulham, Villa and Cardiff City, where he was released from his contract in December. 





 

Both players are on trial at the moment, with a view to landing contracts until the end of the current campaign. 

Granada currently sit second-bottom of La Liga with just 20 points from 31 matches. 

