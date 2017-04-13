Former West Ham star Nigel Reo-Coker is training with Granada as a trial with the club, along with former Manchester United player Kieran Richardson.

Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson on trial with Granada

Reo-Coker, who played over 100 times for both the Hammers and Aston Villa, moved to Major League Soccer in 2013 and most recently played for the Montreal Impact in 2015.

After his time with United, Richardson had a long and succeful run with Sunderland before spending time with Fulham, Villa and Cardiff City, where he was released from his contract in December.



This morning, Kieran Richardson & Nigel Reo-Coker joined the first team squad for training, during a trial period with the club.



pic.twitter.com/Fyu4sZP8pl — Granada C.F. (@GranadaCdeF_en) April 12, 2017

Both players are on trial at the moment, with a view to landing contracts until the end of the current campaign.

Granada currently sit second-bottom of La Liga with just 20 points from 31 matches.