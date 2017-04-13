Bloemfontein Celtic 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs: Paez on target again as Amakhosi stretch unbeaten run

Kaizer Chiefs stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

George Maluleka opened the scoring with a fierce shot in the 12th minute, and Celtic's hopes of a comeback were extinguished by Gustavo Paez 22 minutes from time.

The goal was Paez's third in his last two matches, and his fourth in all competitions since joining the club on a free transfer at the start of the year.

As it stands, the Glamour Boys are second on the log, but level on points with Cape Town City, who will be in action on Friday, and tboth teams are two points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

Steve Komphela stuck to his tried and tested, bringing back Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele to strengthen the Amakhosi defense and provide width and pace going forward.

The majority of Amakhosi fans were hoping for Paez to start alongside Bernard Parker upfront given their combination which saw the Venezuelan forward score twice against Acornbush United last weekend.

However, Komphela opted for Parker alone upfront, and deployed five men in midfield with Siphiwe Tshabalala playing just behind the former FC Twente forward.

Luc Eymael also tinkered with the team that beat Mbombela United in the Nedbank Cup, but the likes of Lantshene Phalane, Lyle Lakay and Musa Nyatama among others, kept their places in the team.

The Belgian mentor was still not on the technical team bench as he awaits his fate in the saga involving his former employers Polokwane City, and consequently, Lehlohonolo Seema continued to lead the team on an interim basis.

The pitch wasn't at its usual best and both teams struggled to play their normal football, but Celtic looked more comfortable until the visitors broke the deadlock.

Maluleka lost his marker before receiving a delightful pass from Joseph Molangoane, and the central midfielder fired past Patrick Tignyemb to make it 1-0.

The hosts were far from their best, especially in the final third, but credit should be given to Itumeleng Khune, who produced a few brilliant saves to keep Celtic at bay.

While Chiefs restricted the home side to taking shots from range, Khune pulled off some superb saves on the night. He denied Nyatama with the scoreline at 1-0, parrying the ball over the crossbar after the Chiefs defense were caught napping.

The second half was less entertaining, but Celtic showed no respect to their Soweto opponents.

In fact ,they closed them down from the middle of the park, and gave them little breathing spaces, making life difficult for the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala and Maluleka to pick the right passes.

Celtic's best chance of the night came midway through the second half when Lakay's attempted cross was parried away from danger by Khune after Eric Mathoho had failed to clear the ball inside the small box.

Paez's big moment arrived in the 68th minute as he beat the offside trap, before easily slotting the ball past Tignyemb to make 2-0 to the visitors.

The goal literally killed off the contest, and Celtic now find themselves back in the relegation dogfight as they are three points above 16th-placed Highlands Park.

With that performance, Paez has surely raised his hand for an automatic start against Chippa United this coming weekend, more so because Parker will be serving a one-match ban after receiving his fourth yellow card in the Free State.