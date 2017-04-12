News

Same old Spurs see Man United into final
Spurs fans eager to see a fully fit Victor Wanyama

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Tottenham Hotspur fans are eagerly waiting to have their beloved Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama back to the pitch.

Spurs fans eager to see a fully fit Victor Wanyama

The Harambee Stars captain picked a back injury against Burnley and missed the Spurs’ match against Swansea City before missing out on the one against Watford at the last minute.

After their 4-0 victory over Watford, the midfielder took to twitter to congratulate his team-mates; a thing which triggered reaction from fans, who are clearly missing the player on the pitch.

Victor Wanyama comment
Comments on Victor Wanyama
Comments on Victor Wanyama 2
The Mauricio Pochettino managed side will be meeting Bournemouth in their next league match.
