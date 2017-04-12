Ernest Governor believes ABS' 1-0 victory over Nasarawa United will propel them to 'get more wins' in the Nigerian topflight.

Win over Nasarawa United will propel ABS, says Governor

The Saraki Boys headed into the encounter winless in their last six league matches, but Governor popped up with the vital strike to earn three points for the Henry Makinwa's side.

“When I picked up the ball, two things crossed my mind but instantly ignored the thoughts and I just said God let this kick result to a goal. I knew so well that I've got the power to push my shot. And interestingly I scored the freekick and the goal earned us three points,” Governor told Goal.

“It's been hard luck in our last four matches because we played so well, we created chances but the goals failed to show up. We've had a lot of near misses, like shots shaving the goal area and balls hitting the goal post.

“But we are happy that we won against Nasarawa United and hopefully that win will propel us to get more wins.”

On his goal scoring exploits as a defender, he said: “I believe it's the Lord's doing, my performances has been good with three goals as defender. I thank God for the opportunity ABS has given me at the top level league in Nigeria."

ABS currently sit ninth in the Nigeria Professional Football League standings, five points adrift of a continental spot.