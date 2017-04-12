OKC Energy forward Miguel Gonzalez just scored the goal of a lifetime.

WATCH: OKC Energy score unbelievable bicycle kick goal off flip throw

The 26-year-old's unforgettable strike came in the 30th minute of the Energy's 1-0 win over the Sacramento Republic in USL action Tuesday.

Defender Michael Harris began the sequence with an acrobatic flip throw, launching the ball into the box from more than 40 yards out. After that service forced an errant headed clearance from Sacramento, Gonzalez pounced on the opportunity by firing home a close-range bicycle kick.

Check out the goal for yourself right here: