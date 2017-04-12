Borussia Dortmund and Monaco supporters showed solitary after explosions rocked football and the world.

#bedforawayfans - Dortmund fans open their homes to Monaco supporters

Bartra seriously injured in bus attack

Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final tie was postponed following an attack on Dortmund's team bus en route to Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund's bus was hit by an explosion, with defender Marc Bartra forced to undergo surgery after suffering a broken wrist.

The incident forced Monaco fans to spend another night in the German city, but in a sign of unity, the visitors from the south of France were offered emergency accommodation by their Dortmund counterparts via the hashtag #bedforawayfans on social media.

Monaco also revealed they will reimburse fans up to the value of €80 following the unexpected extra night in Dortmund.