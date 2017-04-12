Zinedine Zidane will aim to get one over his managerial mentor, Carlo Ancelotti, when Real Madrid visit Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Madrid have won the Champions League in two out of the past three seasons - one under Ancelotti and the latest under Zidane - and are on course to return to the final after seeing off Napoli in the last 16.

When is the Champions League draw?

Standing in their way now, however, is the Bayern machine. Ancelotti's record in continental competition is outstanding and he was chosen to replace Pep Guardiola in the belief he represented the Germans' best chance of being crowned champions of Europe once again.

Game

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Date

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Time

19:45 GMT, 14:45 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Soccer 2Go.

US TV channel Online stream

FS1

Fox Soccer 2Go



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Bayern Munich players

Goalkeepers

Neuer, Starke, Ulreich

Defenders

Rafinha, Boateng, Bernat, Lahm, Alaba, Kimmich, Feldhahn

Midfielders

Thiago, Ribery, Martinez, Robben, Costa, Alonso, Vidal, Tillmann, Sanches, Ozturk

Forwards

Lewandowski, Muller, Coman



Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller are both back in full training and, while Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba and Javi Martinez have trained separately, they should be fit to face Madrid.

Bayern's only definite absentee is Mats Hummels, who has an ankle injury. Jerome Boateng is one booking away from a suspension.

Potential starting XI: Neuer; Lahm, Martinez, Boateng, Alaba; Vidal, Alonso, Thiago; Robben, Lewandowski, Ribery.

Position Real Madrid players

Goalkeepers

Navas, Casilla, Yanez

Defenders

Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo, Abner

Midfielders

Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Vazquez, Modric, Asensio, Isco

Forwards

Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Mariano, Morata



Sergio Ramos will need to be careful to avoid a booking - he is one yellow card away from suspension, and Pepe and Raphael Varane are already injured. Neither are expected to return in time for the second leg.

Otherwise, Zinedine Zidane has a fully-fit squad to choose from and will be able to turn to Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Bayern Munich have the edge according to the bookmakers, according to Oddschecker, coming in at 17/20 to win the first leg. The draw can be backed at 29/10 and Real Madrid are priced at around 10/3.

Ancelotti hopes Ronaldo is benched

Robert Lewandowski is the 3/1 favourite to score first, with Thomas Muller next at 11/2 and Arjen Robben available at 28/5. Cristiano Ronaldo can be backed at 6/1 to break the deadlock.

GAME PREVIEW

Zinedine Zidane has already made an incredibly impressive start to his managerial career, but we are about to find out whether or not he can elevate himself to the regard Pep Guardiola was held in at Barcelona.

Not even Pep could win back-to-back Champions Leagues during his time at Camp Nou, but Zidane remains on track to challenge for Europe's top honour for a second consecutive season with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman will have to balance that bid with his side's run at the Spanish league title. They hold a three-point lead over Barcelona with a game in hand and have looked the more consistent, accomplished side all season.

But, while Napoli were no pushovers in the last 16, Bayern are an entirely different challenge. Carlo Ancelotti has been winning ties like these for years and has a squad littered with quality - and perhaps more depth than Madrid - to call upon.

No one would have complained had this matchup been the final. Ronaldo against Lahm, Benzema against Boateng, Lewandowski against Ramos, Modric against Thiago; it will be a clash of truly big hitters all over the pitch as well as in the dugouts.