Rohr’s presence didn't put pressure on MFM, says Tchato

MFM midfielder, Giscard Tchato has revealed that the presence of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr didn’t put the Olukoya Boys under any kind of pressure to perform in their 3-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors.

Before the Nigeria Professional Football League week 18 encounter between MFM and El-Kanemi Warriors, Rohr promised to be at the Agege Stadium to see the MFM host the Desert W arriors.

He said the opportunity to put smiles on the faces of their fans was the team’s focus and not the presence of the German coach.

“We lost 4-0 away to Nasarawa United in our last match prior to the match against El-Kanemi Warriors so we were determined to put smiles on the faces of our fans. Though the presence of the Super Eagles coach was good, it didn’t in any way put us under pressure,” Tchato told Goal.

“The embarrassing loss didn’t sit well for us, we knew that our fans were shocked and surprised at the loss and we needed to quickly restore the confidence and belief in them.

“Though the match drew massive attention, the fact that we were able to show the world that we can hold our own is satisfactory. We defeated El-Kanemi Warriors who were second at the time 3-0. It doesn’t come better than that.

“Now we have an assignment to do in Uyo next weekend, it will be tough no doubt. Akwa United will basking in confidence after their famous win in Kano but we are also confident and will be left to take full advantage of what ever opportunity comes our way.”

MFM sit at the top of the league table with 33 points from 18 matches, a point clear of Plateau United who have a match in hand.