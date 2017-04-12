I never harmed Katsina United's ball boy, says Enyimba's Fatau Dauda

Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has stated that he never harmed the Katsina United's ball boy on Sunday.

The former Chippa United player frowned at allegations that he beat up a the boy in the People's Elephants 2-1 loss to Katsina United.

"When they scored the second goal we noticed that Katsina United players were just falling down," Dauda told Goal.

"That act is a regular thing in Nigerian football when a team is trying to pick up points. I never knew a ball boy can do same too.

"I've never seen that in my entire career. The ball boy held the ball even when I kept asking him to give me the ball.

"So I collected the ball from the ball boy and astonishingly the boy just fell down. The assistant referee was there, he saw it. If truly I did something to him, I'm sure the referee would have sent me off.

"Look at, I'm a Muslim, if I beat the boy, I swear I would have apologised. I never did anything.

"My life, I don't like to hurt people and if someone feel hurt I will gladly apologised. I didn't do anything to the boy."