Everton manager Ronald Koeman and club captain Phil Jagielka have attempted to raise the spirits of leg break victim Seamus Coleman.

Koeman and Jagielka pay a visit to Everton leg break victim Coleman

The Toffees full-back suffered a double fracture while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

A nasty challenge from Wales defender Neil Taylor brought a premature end to Coleman’s 2016-17 campaign and forced him under the knife.

After undergoing surgery, the 28-year-old is now starting out on the long road to recovery, with a couple of familiar faces on hand to help him stay positive during his rehabilitation.



Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his Family! Looking strong and positive pic.twitter.com/T0bSx5yCoI — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 11, 2017

While Coleman will not be rushed back into the fold at Goodison Park, the hope is that he will be ready to return before the end of 2017.

For now, though, he finds himself restricted to a spectator role as Everton seek to end their Premier League campaign on a high.

The Toffees are sat seventh at present, level on points with Arsenal, and will be expecting to bring European football back to the blue half of Merseyside for 2017-18.

Coleman will be eager to play his part in any continental adventure, with Koeman counting on him to return stronger than ever following an enforced spell on the sidelines.