Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Monaco has been rearranged for Wednesday evening after an explosion near the German club's bus.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco: TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Marc Bartra was the only player injured in the incident, with the former Barcelona defender hospitalised and requiring surgery for damage done to his arm.

The match at Signal Iduna Park, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed for nearly 24 hours as a result of the frightening events before kick-off.

Game

Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco

Date

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Time

16:45 GMT, 13:45 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS2 and by stream via Fox Soccer 2Go.

US TV channel Online stream

FS2

Fox Soccer 2Go



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Borussia Dortmund players

Goalkeepers

Weidenfeller, Burki, Bonmann

Defenders

Guerreiro, Sokratis, Piszczek, Ginter, Schmelzer, Passlack

Midfielders

Bender, Sahin, Reus, Rode, Pulisic, Kagawa, Merino, Castro, Weigl

Forwards

Dembele, Mor, Aubameyang



Marco Reus, Julian Weigl and Shinji Kagawa have all returned to training for Borussia Dortmund, but whether any of them are fit enough to start remains to be seen. Reus is the least likely to be in the lineup due to the length of time he has been on the sidelines.

Erik Durm is out so Felix Passlack is likely to continue at right-wing-back, while Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze are also missing. Marc Bartra, of course, will not play any part due to the injuries he suffered on Tuesday.

Potential starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter; Passlack, Weigl, Guerreiro, Schmelzer; Dembele, Aubameyang, Kagawa.

Position Monaco players

Goalkeepers

Subasic, De Sanctis, Sy

Defenders

Jemerson, Mendy, Raggi, Glik, Diallo, Toure

Midfielders

Dirar, Moutinho, Silva, Lemar, Jorge, Fabinho, N'Doram

Forwards

Falcao, Cardona, Germain, Mbappe



Monaco are missing Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is suspended, and Djibril Sidibe, who is in hospital with appendicitis. Benjamin Mendy has travelled but is also rumoured to be unlikely to start due a hip problem.

That leaves Leonardo Jardim short of three key men, with Joao Moutinho, Almamy Toure and Jorge likely to fill in unless the coach opts for a change of formation.

Potential starting XI: Subasic; Toure, Glik, Jemerson, Jorge; Silva, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe.

GAME PREVIEW

If speed, skill and young stars are your thing, this is the match to watch this week.

On the Borussia Dortmund side there is Julian Weigl, Raphael Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembele, Emre Mor and Christian Pulisic, not to mention their elders Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Reus.

Travelling from Monaco are Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva, though Tiemoue Bakayoko, Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy are unfortunately missing for the first leg.

Both teams produced plenty of entertainment in their victories over Benfica and Manchester City, and that one of them will progress to the semi-finals of Europe's top competition is good news for a tournament that has been dominated by a small group of elite clubs sometimes more cautious in their approaches.

Inevitably, many of the players on the pitch on Tuesday night will end up at those clubs. Both Dortmund and Monaco have hundreds of millions of euros in transfer value stocked in their squads and no Champions League match this season will have more scouts in attendance.