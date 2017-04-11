Leading Asian betting firm Dafabet have landed in Kenya and already started operations, a move that has excited sports gamblers.

Betting giant Dafabet set for grand launch in Kenya

Radio and newspaper adverts have got the social media into overdrive as the firm touts itself as one offering the ‘bigger bets and best odds”, "live streaming and instant payouts".

Dafabet will also have a daily jackpot of Sh1.5million. Dafabet, which sponsors two English Premier League sides, Sunderland and Burnley, plus Scottish Champions Celtic, Victor Wanyama’s former employers, and 1995 English championship side, Blackburn.

The betting firm, ranked 23rd in the global gambling standings is the latest entrant in the sports booking industry with operations. Kenya becomes their first port in Africa, a venture which a source described as "perhaps our most exciting operation after China.”

"Dafabet has been around for about a year since they showed interest, and have been operating for about a month but they are now ready to launch in a big way," a source said adding that the launch date will be announced soon.

Their entry will definitely shake the current players if their many years of operation all over Asia and Europe and their profile is anything to go by, with analysts projecting a dip in the numbers that current market leaders attract.

"They have a greater capacity in terms of what incentives they can offer and that makes it very attractive to the Kenyan market. I have looked at their platform since they have gone live a few weeks ago and it is obvious that they are already hitting the numbers so it is going to be very competitive now."

In addition to offering customers the opportunity to place a bet for as low as Sh10 for a match, Dafabet will also offer higher players the opportunity for "bigger bets". They also have a daily Jackpot of Sh1.5million where gamblers can win for correct prediction of the scores of all the 12 matches, a unique offer that is not currently in the market.