On Wednesday, Goal are hitting the streets of Madrid with a couple of Leicester City legends and lifelong fans.

Watch Leicester legends and fans take on challenges in Madrid

Matt Elliott and Muzzy Izzet will travel Spain’s capital with two of the club’s most dedicated supporters prior to the Premier League champions’ clash with Atletico at the Vicente Calderon.

Throughout the day, their exploits will be captured via a number of Facebook Lives, broadcast via Goal’s official Facebook page.

League Cup-winning duo Izzet and Elliott were two of Leicester’s most influential players when the club last hit Madrid for a European showdown, when the two sides met in the UEFA Cup 20 years ago.

The fans and former players will relive their memories of Leicester’s past, from both on and off the field, and discuss the chances of the club’s fairy tale continuing with an unlikely appearance in the last four of the Champions League.

An action-packed day will culminate with the legends and fans having to work together for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience Atletico – Leicester in style.

Make sure you tune in for what promises to be yet another thrilling instalment of the Leicester City miracle.

Check out more UEFA Champions League Nissan content on Goal.com.