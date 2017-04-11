Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria was already under pressure after falling to Western Stima until when K’Ogalo beat Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

Gor Mahia coach refreshed after KK Homeboyz win

Supersub Meddie Kagere scored in second-half to hand Ze Maria all the points and the Brazilian could not hide his happiness thereafter.

He explained that the match was not that easy but capitalized on the importance of the win.

“It was a tough match but I am happy for the victory after losing our last match against Western Stima in Kisumu. That's a win our hilarious fans needed,” he told the club’s official facebook page.

The Green Army are currently at the top of the 18-team log with nine points from four matches.