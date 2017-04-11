Kano Pillars' Musa Najare has admitted his side is still in great shock over their disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Akwa United on Sunday.

'We didn't expect it' - Najare shocked by Kano Pillars defeat

Christian Pyagbara’s lone effort ensured Kadiri Ikhana’s men suffered their first home defeat of the season but Najare has promised they will recover their lost points from away games.

"It was a huge shock to us. We didn't expect it," Najare told Goal. "They only got their first chance in the first half and converted it. We had several scoring chances but the goal did not just come.

"We were very unlucky but Akwa did well taking their only chance. They have a good team and really played well. We were better and unlucky to lose at home though they won.

"It is football and we must move on. We need to focus and plan on how to quickly recover from the defeat in our next matches. We have to do everything possible to make up for the points we lost at home.

"We have disappointed the fans. We want to plead for their patience. Everything is going to be okay. We are going out for two away games and we promise to bring good results from those matches.

"Our target now is to get at least three points from our away games to help us redeem our image and revive our title dream."