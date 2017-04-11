Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has admitted to shedding a tear after leaving Real Madrid to open a new chapter of his career in Italy.

Juventus striker Higuain admits to crying at Real Madrid exit

The Argentina international was brought to European football by Madrid, having caught the eye at River Plate.

He would spend six productive years in the Spanish capital, netting over 120 goals.

Higuain was, however, to find himself operating in the shadow of other Galacticos at the Santiago Bernabeu and made an emotional departure for Napoli in 2013.

Napoli return was special - Higuain

Having since moved on to Juventus after a goal-laden spell in Naples, the 29-year-old told El Mundo: "Football has made me cry with both joy and sadness.

"When I had to leave the Bernabeu, of course I cried.

"It was the same when I left Napoli. I always hold a great affection for the places I've played and when I had to leave both clubs it was a very sad time."

During his time with Madrid, Higuain took in a number of Clasico clashes with Barcelona.

He is about to rekindle that rivalry in this season’s Champions League, with Serie A champions Juve set to take in a heavyweight encounter with their Spanish counterparts at the quarter-final stage.

"Everybody knows how much I love Madrid but now I'm playing for Juventus,” added Higuain.

Why Dybala is not Messi's heir

"It will be a special game because we can eliminate a big rival and that would give us a lot of confidence for what is ahead.

"For many years, Barcelona have been at the very top of the elite but we are well prepared to face them.

"We trust in ourselves and are convinced we can advance because we are ready to fight until the death in both games."

Higuain has scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Juventus this season, with that haul still some 11 efforts short of a personal best recorded at Napoli in 2015-16.