Gillette ProShield Clean Strike of the Week: Roberto Firmino’s strike wins it for Liverpool

Liverpool were desperate for a win. Another three points would help them in their bid to get back to Champions League football next season. But it’s never that easy to get a victory, especially, as the saying goes, ‘on a cold day in Stoke.’

The Reds travelled to Stoke City boasting a decent run of form – five undefeated games, their best stretch of the season. But it didn’t take too long for them to concede, away from home.

The urgency grew, as did their number of chances. In the 60th minute, one fell to Roberto Firmino, their in-form Brazilian forward. From an acute angle, the 25-year-old let fly a left-footed volley that drove the goalkeeper into making an important save.

Later on his teammate, Philippe Coutinho managed to find an equaliser.

But one point would not be enough. And the Potters were growing even more resolute in defence. The game needed a moment of brilliance. In the 72nd minute, Firmino provided just that.

Stoke had a rare chance to attack, given that Liverpool had been dominating possession and were in search of a winner. The defence stole the ball back, and it was time for another counter-attack for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

The ball came to Georginio Wijnaldum, who took a quick glimpse up to notice that the diminutive Firmino was the only Liverpool player in position to aim for. Covered by the two towering Stoke centre-backs, Firmino could not outmuscle them. But he did have the pace to out-run them.

His movement was timed to perfection, as Wijnaldum meticulously launched a well weighted lob over the crowd to land beyond the defenders, giving Firmino enough space to control and charge towards goal.

But the Brazilian had another idea. He raced forward, slowing down enough to allow the ball to land in front of him. But he made no attempt to get a touch on it to bring it under control. Instead he let it bounce, and measured himself up.

From the edge of the box, Firmino unleashed a thunderous half-volley that flew into the goal past the helpless goalkeeper.

The celebrations were wild, and he got a yellow card for taking his jersey off. But Firmino wouldn’t mind. He’s had a knack of scoring spectacular goals when his team needs it the most. On Saturday, at the Britannia Stadium, Liverpool needed a goal. And Firmino provided it in some style.

It was a yellow card worth taking.

