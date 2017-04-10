We have a Mix Diskerud sighting!

Mix Diskerud scores first goal for Goteborg

The U.S. international, whose last appearance for the national team came in March 2016, scored his first goal for Swedish side Goteborg on Sunday.

Diskerud netted in the 63rd minute of Goteborg's 2-0 away win over Sirius in Allsvenskan action, tucking a one-time shot inside the far post from 15 yards out.

Goteborg sits atop the Swedish top flight with a 1-0-1 record at this early stage in the season, with Diskerud playing all but three minutes through the first two matches as a deep-lying central midfielder.

Diskerud made 39 appearances over two seasons with NYCFC but didn't see the field for Patrick Vieira's side after June 2 last season, despite being healthy and available. He joined Goteborg on loan in March.