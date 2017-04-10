Sunshine Stars ’ midfielder, Ayo Saka has praised the boldness and the fighting spirit of Remo Stars who gave them no breathing space despite playing outside their comfort zone in the Sunday league tie at the Akure Township Stadium.

Sunshine Stars’ Saka praises Remo Stars’ bravery despite defeat

Thomas Adesina 13th minute strike was enough to earn the Owena Whales their sixth win of the season and Saka who was in the thick of action has thumbed up the performance of the Sky Blue Stars.

“Remo Stars were very tough. They made us pay for the three points and were very good from the beginning to the end. It could have gone either way if not for the early goal that we scored. We are happy with this win because the three points has taken us a step further from the realization of our effort to leave the relegation zone,” Saka told Goal.

“We will go to Makurdi to face Lobi Stars knowing that another positive result will ensure we are out of the drop zone. We are all behind the head coach and we are not distracted by any divisive thought.”

Sunshine Stars are 18th on the log with 21 points from 17 games.