VIDEO: Quickfire Cavani double stuns Guingamp

While the Ligue 1 title race has been much more competitive than Paris Saint-Germain have been used to in recent years, they are still in the running three points behind Monaco.

And if Edinson Cavani can keep up his fine form the holders will push their rivals right to the wire.

The Uruguayan put in a blistering performance to take down Guingamp, scoring two top-drawer goals in 10 minutes after the break as PSG ran out 4-0 winners on Sunday.

He has now scored 29 goals in as many Ligue 1 games, five clear of closest rival, Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.