Kevin-Prince Boateng scores ninth goal as Las Palmas annihilate Real Betis

A great season continues for Kevin-Prince Boateng who scored his ninth goal of the season, the highest single season return in his career, in Las Palmas’ 4-1 defeat of Real Betis at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Sunday.

The 30-year-old also got an assist in the game where he picked up a yellow card.

While Betis started on the front foot as Alex Martinez forced a save from goalkeeper Raul Lizoain early, it was the hosts that would eventually open scoring just before half time.

Boateng nodded the ball into the path of Vicente Gomez who had to stretch in order to tap it past goalkeeper Adan on 44 minutes.

Four minutes into the second half, Boateng collected a pass from Jese outside the Betis box and his shot ricocheted off Adan, but the force was enough to keep it going into the net. It was his ninth in 25 games in his first season in La Liga.



The Canary Islanders scored two more, a Jonathan Viera solo and a Jese penalty before Rafa Navarro put back for Betis.

Boateng is the leading Ghanaian striker in Europe at the moment. But he has been out of the Black Stars since the 2014 World Cup when he was kicked out alongside Sulley Muntari for anti-camp activities.

With the return to the coaching role of Kwesi Appiah, the manager in charge of the team during the imbroglio of 2014, it is not yet known if Boateng will be recalled when the Black Stars commence their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in June.