In a massive accolade for Aaron Mooy, the Socceroos midfielder has been named in the Championship Team of the Season at the English Football League awards.

Mooy named in Championship Team of the Season

In his debut season for Huddersfield Town, Mooy has quickly found his groove playing 39 games in all competitions on loan from Manchester City.

The Australian been a standout as the Terriers push for promotion to the Premier League, scoring four goals and setting up five in the Championship.

Mooy was named in the centre of three midfielders in a 4-3-3 formation alongside Anthony Knockaert of Brighton and Hove Albion and Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris.



WATCH: #htafc's Aaron Mooy receives his award after being selected in the @FootballManager @EFL Team of the Season (AT) pic.twitter.com/K7yi8ueYrY — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) April 9, 2017

Huddersfield are currently third in the Championship with six games remaining before the promotion play-offs.

Mooy and Co. lost 2-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday to remain on 74 points and are unlikely to catch either of the Championship's top two Brighton (86) and Newcastle United (84) with five games remaining.