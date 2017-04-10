Is SuperSport shutting all possibilities of remaining in Kenya?

SuperSport's exit from Kenyan football is nearly complete Goal can exclusively reveal, now that the giant pay-Tv channel has officially discontinued all football related shows on its platform.

SuperSport on Thursday announced they had cancelled a multi-million shilling deal with the Kenyan Premier League Limited which saw them own broadcast rights of the top flight that is now referred to as SportPesa Premier League. The deal was officially set to expire in 2020.

The lapse of this decade old marriage essentially implies that the South African owned broadcaster has switched off from broadcasting an estimated 100 games each season. This announcement has since been followed 48 hours, later by a communique cancelling two weekly magazine shows on the channel.

"It is true, "Mchakamchaka" and "Simba Super Soccer" shows have both been taken off air. The management has made this decision, it is only that those affected are yet to be informed." a source told Goal.

Already, the company had earlier this year switched off two other shows, "Off the Press" and "Playback", presumably over dwindling ratings and lack of funds. The development will likely lead to job cuts with the company, which boasts heavy investment in state of the art broadcasting equipment.