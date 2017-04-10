Chemelil Sugar 2-0 AFC Leopards: Ingwe floored in Kisumu

AFC Leopards suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Sunday.

The millers held Ingwe to a goalless draw in first-half before scoring two clean goals in the second-half to grab all points. John Mwita scored the first goal in the 50th minute with a beautiful header, 16 minutes before Hillary Echesa doubled the lead.

The Stewart Hall coached outfit, who had their full attack in Marcellus Ingotsi and Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo were forced to chase behind the hosts until the final whistle. It was definitely a blow for Ingwe, a team which was eyeing the league’s lead after Gor Mahia took control on Saturday having edged out Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0.

Chemelil Sugar: 22 Adira Jairus 13 Ouma Willis, 5 Omino James , 26 Ouko Smith, 3 Juma Yusuf, 2 Ojwang David, 6 Edwin Omondi, 8 Majis Victor, 12 Hillary Echesa, Laban Gamabreko, 28 Mwita John.

Subs: 32 Ayimo Richard. 23 Oketch Benjamin, 17 Mustapha Adebayo, 25 Ominde Faraj, Maurice Wandera, Ogude Moses.

AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Kamura Robinson, Salim Abdalla, Sikhayi Dennis, Abwao Marcus,Allan Kateregga, Duncan Otieno, Mang’oli Bernard (C), Whyvone Isuzza, Marcellus Ingotsi and Fiamenyo Gilbert.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Ramadhan Yakubu, Mao Ellias, Michael Kibwage, Nyakha Haron, Joshua Mawira and Andrew Tololwa.