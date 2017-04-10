VIDEO: Brooks scores opening goal for Hertha Berlin

It wasn't pretty, but John Brooks' 12th-minute goal for Hertha BSC on Sunday was certainly a big one.

The American international hit a diving header from eight yards out after the ball had bounced around the penalty area following a Hertha corner kick, giving the side a 1-0 lead over Augsburg in a match that could prove crucial for both clubs.

With Hertha chasing a spot in the Europa League and Augsburg looking to steer clear of relegation from the Bundesliga, Brooks' opening strike secured a valuable three points for his club.

Hertha doubled the lead later in the first half thanks to Valentin Stocker's 37th-minute goal. The match ended 2-0, giving Hertha's European ambitions a boost.