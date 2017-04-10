David Silva arrived at Manchester City as a World Cup winner, so his exploits in English football really should come as no surprise.

300 and counting - Man City pay homage to David Silva's brilliance

Questions were asked of his ability to adapt to the rough and tumble of Premier League life following a move from the more comfortable surrounds of La Liga where creative influences are granted greater freedom to express themselves.

Any early fears were quickly blown out of the water, though, with the talented playmaker having now shown his class over 300 appearances for City.

Those outings have delivered two Premier League titles, two League Cup triumphs and an FA Cup success.

Silva has been a model of consistency throughout his time at the Eithad Stadium, with his exploits rewarded with the captain’s armband in the absence of Vincent Kompany.

He penned a five-year contract with the club in 2014, so is tied to City for at least another two seasons.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to benefit further from his presence, with few players able to compete with the 31-year-old when it comes to the creation of chances and the providing of assists.

He has laid on six Premier League goals this season, while netting nine himself for club and country.