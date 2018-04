FAM’s list of chairpersons for 2017-2021 committees

BY NIK AFIQ Follow on Twitter

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has released the list of chairpersons of FAM's standing, judiciary and club licensing committees, treasurer, and the national team managers for 2017-2021 term.

The list was finalised during the first 2017-2021 FAM Executive Committee meeting, chaired by FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) yesterday.

TMJ himself will assume the roles of chairperson of the emergency committee, finance & management committee and the national team management committee, while FAM deputy-president Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi has been selected as the chairperson of the Local Competition Committee and the National U22 team manager.

Other than that, Malaysia's most accomplished referee Subkhiddin Haji Mohd Salleh has been appointed the chairperson for the referees committee while Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu is the new chairperson of the isciplinary committee.

Here is the full list of chairpersons of FAM Standing Committee, Judiciary, Club Licensing, Treasurer & Team managers:-

FAM STANDING COMMITTEES

1. EMERGENCY COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: HRH MAJOR GENERAL TUNKU ISMAIL IBNI SULTAN IBRAHIM

2. FINANCE & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: HRH MAJOR GENERAL TUNKU ISMAIL IBNI SULTAN IBRAHIM

3. NATIONAL TEAM MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: HRH MAJOR GENERAL TUNKU ISMAIL IBNI SULTAN IBRAHIM

4. LOCAL COMPETITION COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATUK WIRA MOHD YUSOFF MAHADI



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: MOHD FIRDAUS MOHAMED

5. INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: MOHD JOEHARI MOHD AYOB



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: DATO’ S SIVASUNDARAM

6. REFEREES COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: SUBKHIDDIN HAJI MOHD SALLEH



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: DATO' AMINUDDIN OMAR

7. INTERNAL AUDIT COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATO' HAJI ISMAIL KARIM



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: SHAFIZAH UMAMAH ABDUL MUTALIB

8. WOMEN’S FOOTBALL COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATO' SURAYA YAACOB



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: SHAFIZAH UMAMAH ABDUL MUTALIB

9. TECHNICAL & YOUTH FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATO' SRI SUBAHAN KAMAL



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: CHRISTOPHER RAJ ARALANTHU

10. FUTSAL & BEACH SOCCER COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATUK HAJI ROSMADI ISMAIL



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: MOHD JOEHARI MOHD AYOB

11. SPORTS MEDICINE COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATO' AB. GHANI HASSAN



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: DATUK MOHD HISAMUDIN YAHAYA

12. MEDIA & PUBLIC RELATIONS COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: CHRISTOPHER RAJ ARALANTHU



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: DATO' SURAYA YAACOB

13. SECURITY COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATO' SRI MUHAMMAD SABTU OSMAN



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: SAC DATO' AZISMAN ALIAS

14. INTEGRITY COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: TAN SRI ASEH CHE MAT



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: DATO' SRI MOHD MOKHTAR HAJI MOHD SHARIFF

FAM JUDICIARY

1. DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATUK BALJIT SINGH SIDHU



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: DATO' DR ABD SHUKOR AHMAD

2. APPEALS COMMITTEE



CHAIRPERSON: DATO' SRI MOHD MOKHTAR HAJI MOHD SHARIFF



DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON: SHEIKH MOHD NASIR SHEIKH MOHD SHARIF

CLUB LICENSING

1. FIRST INSTANCE BODY



CHAIRPERSON: SHEIKH MOHD NASIR SHEIKH MOHD SHARIF

2. BOARD OF APPEALS



CHAIRPERSON: DR WIRDAWATI MOHD RADZI

TREASURER



DATO' HAJI ISMAIL KARIM

NATIONAL TEAMS

1. U22 MEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM



MANAGER: DATUK WIRA MOHD YUSOFF MAHADI

2. MEN’S FUTSAL TEAM



MANAGER: DATUK HAJI ROSMADI ISMAIL

3. WOMEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM



MANAGER: DATO' SURAYA YAACOB

4. WOMEN’S FUTSAL TEAM



MANAGER: SHAFIZAH UMAMAH ABDUL MUTALIB