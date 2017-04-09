ROUND-UP: PKNS stuns Kedah but Pahang continues to impress

BY OOI KIN FAI Follow on Twitter

Four of six Super League matches took place on Saturday night with two matches still to be played on Sunday. Goal recaps how PKNS halted Kedah's seemingly unstoppable run as well as the rest of the action all over the country.

Credit: Kedah FA

After a week of will he/won't he stories surrounding the future of Kedah, they dropped two points against PKNS FC in a match played at Darul Aman Stadium. The visitors who were in 9th spot in the league table prior to the start of the match weren't expected to pose any problems to the Red Eagles who have demolished all before them thus far this season.

However, the Red Ants shocked the home fans in the 29th minute when they took the lead through Argentine midfielder, Lucas Espindola. Tan Cheng Hoe's men took only eight minutes to find the equaliser through Zac Anderson but found PKNS defence a tough nut to crack and had to settle for 1-1 draw.

Credit: Pahang FA

Dollah Salleh had more things to cheer as his Pahang side defeated East Coast rivals Kelantan in a match played at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium. The Elephants came from behind to win 2-1 in Kota Bahru to go level on points with Kedah at the summit of the Super League.

Kelantan had earlier taken the lead through Mohamed Ghaddar in the 16th minute but their resistance were finally broken down by former player, Wan Zaharulnizam in the 60th minute. Before the dust had settled, Pahang scored again through in-form Matheus Alves in the 62nd minute and that was enough to end Zahasmi Ismail's two-match winning run.

Credit: Selangor FA

At the Selayang Stadium, Selangor found their groove again after defeating Sarawak in a keenly-fought affair. The win takes Selangor above Perak in the league table but it keeps Sarawak mired in the relegation zone.

The Red Giants got themselves to a 2-0 lead through goals from Victor Astafei (22') and Forkey Doe (49') but Sarawak staged a late comeback in the second half when Mateo Roskam pulled one back in the 83rd minute. However, time wasn't on the side of the Crocs and Selangor ran down the clock to earn a vital 2-1 win.

Credit: Perak FA

In Ipoh, Perak could only draw 2-2 against T-Team in a match played on a rain-soaked pitch at Perak Stadium. The draw sees Perak dropping down to fourth in the league table and could lose that spot should Johor Darul Ta'zim win on Sunday night. For the Titans, the draw snaps a two-match losing run and they would ultimately be frustrated in the manner the they let three points slip from their hands.

The Bos Gaurus took the lead through Yashir Pinto in the 12th minute after good work by the Palestinian on the left hand side. T-Team roared back into life in the second half to turn the game on its head after goals from Dilshod Sharofetdinov (48') and Fakhrurazi Musa (71'). It needed a late penalty converted by Hadi Yahya in the 4th minute of extra time, to rescue Perak from the jaws of defeat.