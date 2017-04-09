The Chicago Fire ended the Columbus Crew's MLS winning streak, while the Portland Timbers continued their fine start to the season.

MLS Review: Fire edge Crew, Timbers impress

A 22nd-minute goal from Nemanja Nikolic – after a smart Dax McCarty pass – led the Fire to a 1-0 win at home against Columbus on Saturday.

Schweinsteiger continues to impress

Former Manchester United and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger got through another 90 minutes for Veljko Paunovic's Fire, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus remains top despite seeing a three-match winning run ended.

Portland is clear atop the Western Conference and recorded a come-from-behind 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Union.

Richie Marquez had put the struggling Union – who are bottom in the east – ahead, but Darlington Nagbe levelled before the break for Portland.

A Roy Miller goal and a Fanendo Adi penalty secured the points for the Timbers, who are three points clear at the top.

Adi's strike was his 46th for the club and saw him become the Timbers' all-time leading scorer.

New York City's inconsistent start to the campaign continued as the side was beaten 2-1 by DC United despite a David Villa goal.

A pair of second-half goals helped the New England Revolution claim a 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Sebastian Giovinco was on the score sheet for Toronto, which drew 2-2 with high-flying Atlanta United.

Minnesota United saw its struggles continue as the club was downed 2-0 in Dallas, while Real Salt Lake struck three times in the second half to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0.

The San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders played out a thrilling 1-1 draw, with both goals coming late on, to round off Saturday's matches.