Tammy Abraham’s brace powers Bristol City past Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tammy Abraham maintained his superb scoring form netting twice as Bristol City secured a 3-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old’s brace plus Jamie Paterson's goal helped the home side sink Paul Lambert's men to their first defeat in seven matches in the English Championship.

Parterson handed the home side the lead in the 33rd minute before the Anglo-Nigerian made it 2-0 from the spot.

Four minutes into the second half, Abraham scored his 21st goal of the season extending the lead to 3-0 before Jon Böðvarsson handed the visitors a consolation.

The win helps City open a four-point gap above the relegation zone with 44 points and will face 16th-placed Queens Park Rangers in their next game.