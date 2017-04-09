Real Madrid star Isco made it clear there was no question of divided loyalties as he revelled in former club Malaga's defeat of Barcelona.

'They showed balls!' - Isco congratulates Malaga for taking down Barcelona

The playmaker had made the news after being snapped munching on a pack of Barcelona-themed crisps.

Barca go down to Malaga

Isco has been linked to a possible blockbuster move to Camp Nou, and his choice of snack did nothing to quell the rumours.

But writing on Twitter after seeing Barca fall to a crucial defeat, he did not hide his glee at the result.

"Malaga showed balls! Congratulations," he expressed on the social network, after the club closed out a fine 2-0 victory.

Isco, a native of Malaga, started his career at Valencia but moved back to Andalucia in 2011.

Two years starring at the Rosaleda caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti, who moved for the youngster in a €30 million deal in 2013.