A total of eleven goals were scored on Saturday in four National Super League matches played in different venues countrywide.

NSL: Isebania record first win as KCB extend unbeaten run

KCB continued with their fine run at Cray Fish Stadium after downing FC Talanta 2-0. The John Kamau led side came into the match with ten points knowing three more will send them to the summit of the table, after a recent good run.

However, the bankers, who had won two and drawn one in their last three matches, had different ideas as they snatched maximum points courtesy of Brian Yator’s brace, who scored in either half of the game. Earlier at the same venue, wasteful Nairobi City Stars failed to get past Police FC as both sides settled for a barren draw.

The former top tier side hit the cross bar and forced goalkeeper Barnabas Tiema to fine saves, as Police held on. Wazito FC came from behind to snatch a deserved draw against Ushuru FC in a morning kick-off.

The tax collectors started the match with their top scorer Lwamba Bebeto on the substitutes’ bench. It seemed like a justified move when the tax men went ahead in the first half through former AFC Leopards man Victor Ochieng’. In the second half, the visitors responded through a Austine Ochieng’ well taken penalty.

Isebania FC recorded first ever league win this season after defeating hosts St. Josephs at Afraha Stadium. The Nyanza-based side scored through Alex Sunga, Michael Babu and Richard Mulee, who scored a brace.