Chelsea took another step towards the Premier League title in Week 32 of action by seeing off Bournemouth in a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Premier League results: EPL scores, table & match reports for Week 32

Tottenham continued their fine run of form by demolishing Watford earlier in the day but the Blues continue to keep them at bay as they each played their 31st game of the season.

Here is your complete round-up of the goings on in England's top tier this weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE SCORES

Team

Score

Team

Tottenham

4-0

Watford

Manchester City

3-1

Hull City

Middlesbrough

0-0

Burnley

Stoke City

1-2

Liverpool

West Brom

0-1

Southampton

West Ham

1-0

Swansea City

Bournemouth

1-3

Chelsea

Sunderland

0-3

Manchester United

Everton

4-2

Leicester City

Crystal Palace

3-0

Arsenal



In the early kick-off, Tottenham kept up their pursuit of Chelsea by recording an emphatic 4-0 win over a depleted Watford side. Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min (two) secured three points for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who were further boosted by the return of Harry Kane as a substitute.

Unfortunately for Spurs, however, Chelsea took care of business later in the day by beating Bournemouth in the evening fixture. An Adam Smith own goal and strikes from Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso wrapped up a victory that keeps the Blues in control, with Josh King netting the Cherries' only goal.

Things were also straightforward for Manchester City, who cruised into a 3-0 lead over relegation-threatened Hull City before Andrea Ranocchia denied them a clean sheet with a late consolation goal, and Manchester United, who won 3-0 at hapless Sunderland.

Hull remain just outside the bottom three, however, as no one below them could capitalise on their defeat. Middlesbrough were held to a dire 0-0 draw at home to Burnley, while Swansea City's revival under Paul Clement has petered out - their 1-0 defeat at West Ham was their fifth game in a row without a win.

Back at the top end of the table, Liverpool secured a priceless three points despite falling behind at Stoke City. Phillipe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both came off the bench to score in a 2-1 victory that dents Arsenal and United's hopes of catching the Reds in the race for Champions League qualification.

Regardless of Liverpool's result, though, Arsenal did enough damage to their aspirations on their own. The Gunners were shocking in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night, concluding week 32 with a result that further compounds Arsene Wenger's predicament in north London.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Chelsea

31

24

3

4

65

25

40

75

2

Tottenham

31

20

8

3

64

22

42

68

3

Liverpool

32

18

9

5

68

40

28

63

4

Man City

31

18

7

6

60

35

25

61

5

Man United

30

15

12

3

46

24

22

57

6

Arsenal

30

16

6

8

61

39

22

54

7

Everton

32

15

9

8

57

36

21

54

8

West Brom

32

12

8

12

39

41

-2

44

9

Southampton

30

11

7

12

37

37

0

40

10

Watford

31

10

7

14

36

52

-16

37

11

Leicester City

31

10

6

15

39

51

-12

36

12

Burnley

32

10

6

16

32

44

-12

36

13

Stoke City

32

9

9

14

34

47

-13

36

14

West Ham

32

10

6

16

42

57

-15

36

15

Bournemouth

32

9

8

15

45

59

-14

35

16

Crystal Palace

31

10

4

17

42

50

-8

34

17

Hull City

32

8

6

18

33

64

-31

30

18

Swansea City

32

8

4

20

37

67

-30

28

19

Middlesbrough

31

4

12

15

22

37

-15

24

20

Sunderland

31

5

5

21

24

56

-32

20



It's as you were at the top, with Chelsea still seven points clear of Tottenham after both sides won. Spurs have edged ahead on goal difference, however, should they get back into the title race and that tie-breaker come into play.

Liverpool and City's wins leave United facing an uphill struggle to finish in the top four and after their latest dreadful outing, the Europa League looks like the best Arsenal can hope for. At the bottom end of the table, meanwhile, Middlesbrough look increasingly likely to join neighbours Sunderland in the Championship.

HAZARD BOOSTS POTY CASE

The PFA Player of the Year race now looks to be a straight battle between Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.

For the second season in a row Kante would be a thoroughly deserving winner, but voters may struggle to look past Hazard's sensational return to form. The Belgian has scored 14 goals in the league alone, added five assists, and notched what proved to be the winner against Bournemouth.

Hazard, of course, was the Player of the Year the last time Chelsea won the title and would become only the fifth player in the Premier League era to win the prize twice. Three of the other four - Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale - went on to join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans, then, may want to start up the campaign for Kante. Whatever happens, both players look likely to be adding a medal to their respective trophy cabinets by May.

LIVERPOOL MAKE A STATEMENT

We know Liverpool can play some outstanding football on their day, particularly against the top sides - winning ugly, however, has not come as easily to them.

With youngsters Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn starting for the injury-hit Reds at Stoke City, this particular Saturday did not appear to be the day they would turn the corner - especially after Jonathan Walters had given the hosts a first-half lead.

Firmino rouses bereft Reds

Liverpool had Simon Mignolet to thank for not being further behind and Jurgen Klopp had little choice but to call on Coutinho and Firmino, left out of the starting XI due to illness and tiredness respectively, at the break.

Klopp's men have won more points from losing positions than any other team in the English top flight this season, though, and showed their spirit once again. "Simon Mignolet saved our life," the manager said. "Job done, feels good. Nice weather, 63 points and I couldn't feel any better.

"Now we have a long week. No team in the world wins only the very, very good games. You need to win games like this."

ALSO OF NOTE...

Having failed to win for a fifth successive game at West Ham, who dealt them a 1-0 defeat, Swansea look in real trouble.

Paul Clement recorded four wins in his first seven games in charge at the Liberty Stadium but things have taken another dive since then, with the Swans losing to bottom-half teams in Hull and Bournemouth and drawing against Middlesbrough.

Hull remain in touching distance above them but whereas Swansea have failed to see off beatable teams, the Tigers' inconsistency has been down to a tough fixture list.

Marco Silva's men have won three and lost three of their six games in March and April but the defeats have been at Leicester, Everton and Man City, all of whom are on unbeaten runs at home of at least a couple of months in length.

The transformation Silva has inspired at the KCOM Stadium has been remarkable, with Hull winning six and drawing one of their seven games in all competitions on home turf since the Portguese coach took charge.

If they keep that up, the three teams currently mired in the relegation spots - Swansea, Middlesbrough and Sunderland - may be doomed.