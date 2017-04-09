Nakumatt FC assistant coach Fred Ambani is unhappy with the way his team is dropping points.

Nakumatt coach unhappy with performance

The promoted side settled for a barren draw against Sony Sugar at home on Saturday despite creating numerous chances to score. The former international says his side has to start winning or risk finishing in a worse position.

"Four points in four matches means one thing, we are not doing well. Today's match was ours, we had an upper hand to get maximum results but we wasted the opportunity. It could have been six points, but now we have two less. We do not know how other teams will play, we might be in a bad position.

"We have to work extra hard in our next match and win, otherwise it will be a struggle," he told Goal.

Nakumatt have lost two, drawn one and won one of the four matches played.