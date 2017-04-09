Perak 2-2 T-Team: Late penalty drama earns Perak a draw

BY OOI KIN FAI Follow on Twitter

Perak pulled off a last-minute equaliser against T-Team to earn themselves a point in a Super League match played on Saturday night at Perak Stadium. Hadi Yahya converted a penalty in stoppage time to earn the Bos Gaurus a 2-2 draw against the Titans

Mehmet Durakovic is starting to show his preferred line-up as he started with the same 11 that took on Kedah, just a month ago in the FA Cup. Shahrul Saad and Hafiz Kamal were retained in midfield with Faton Toski given the creative licence once again. Without a win in four league matches, T-Team's Rahmad Darmawan had to rely on Mahamadou Samassa up front as they were without the services of top scorer Farhod Tadjiev.

Perak started the brighter of the two teams and managed to get two shot on target within the first 10 minutes. First it was Faton Toski with a speculative drive in the 8th minute. Then in the 10th minute, Yashir Pinto was released on the left hand side and he too managed to get a shot in. Unfortunately for the home side, Hafidz Romly was on hand to stop both efforts.

A similar move in the 12th minute, saw Perak take the lead. Pinto was once again released down the flank. Controlling the ball well, he exchanged passes with Hafiz Kamal before smartly catching Hafidz out of position with a well taken near post shot that crept in to give Perak a 1-0 lead.

Playing with a 3-man defence, T-Team ceded control of the midfield to Perak and it wasn't unti the 28th minute that they finally launched their first meaningful attack. A Shahrom Kalam clearance fell onto the path of Fakhrurazi Musa, whose near post shot was pushed away by Hafizul Hakim.

On a heavy pitch ravaged by the rain earlier in the evening, the condition of the field worsen, the longer the half went on. Neither team could fashion credible chances with Dilshod Sharofetdinov, Samassa, Toski and Vladislav Mirchev all being kept under tight check by their respective markers.

It was a different story altogether in the second half. T-Team took the game by the scruff of the neck and was level almost immediately after the restart. In the 49th minute, defensive lapse from the home side saw Dilshod ghosting in inside the penalty box to guide the ball past Hafizul to make it 1-1.

The midfielder from Uzbekistan would continue to be the big danger to Perak. In the 61st minute, Dilshod again was presented with the chance to shoot inside the box but this time the combination of Shahrom and Thiago Aquino diving in to block, managed to avert the opportunity to T-Team.

The mood from the stands of Perak Stadium would turn to anger in the 72nd minute as T-Team's continued improvement saw them get into the lead for the first time in the match. Quick-feet Fakhrurazi got to the ball ahead of Shahrom before slamming the ball into Hafizul's bottom right corner to make it 1-2 to the visitors.

With barely seconds on the clock left in injury time, somehow Perak was awarded a penalty. The referee deemed the ball to have struck the hand of a T-Team player and didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Substitute Hadi Yahya step up to score the all-important equaliser.

There wasn't even time for a restart as the referee blew for the final whistle immediately when the ball nestled in the back of the net. The last minute equaliser ultimately made it an even result given how each side controlled one half.